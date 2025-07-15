Allworth Financial LP Purchases 403 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,411,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,851 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 102,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.