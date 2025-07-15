Allworth Financial LP Sells 339 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,745,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWC opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average is $120.95.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

