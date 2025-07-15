Allworth Financial LP Sells 860 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,016,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,686,000 after buying an additional 4,636,315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,937,000 after buying an additional 205,081 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,836,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after buying an additional 669,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,174,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 987,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

