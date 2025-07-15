Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,596,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,401,000 after purchasing an additional 312,036 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 57,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,548 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

GOOGL stock opened at $181.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.66 and a 200-day moving average of $173.07. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

