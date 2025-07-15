Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $181.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.66 and a 200 day moving average of $173.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

