Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,444 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLNC. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 757.7% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,301 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $15,118,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $12,113,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 876,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 747,103 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 610,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,591.80. This trade represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of FLNC opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.