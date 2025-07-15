Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 35,421 Shares of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of EVgo worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EVgo by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVGO opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. EVgo Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.34.

EVgo ( NASDAQ:EVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 73,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $270,163.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 72,269 shares in the company, valued at $266,672.61. This represents a 50.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 58.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

