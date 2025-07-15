Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 141,075 Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 141,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 98.1% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 30,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,913,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 115,512 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 387.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 55,488 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $7.00 price objective on Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.47. Hecla Mining Company has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,363.31. The trade was a 6.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $395,670.60. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.