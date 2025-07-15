Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,907 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,291 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $29,951,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. 16.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLI stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $539.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.67. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Separately, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

