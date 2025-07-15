Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,943,892,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,044 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Welltower by 23,204.3% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 17,343.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,088 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

WELL opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.86. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

