Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 1,060 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ameresco worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 132.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.