Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 1,131 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

