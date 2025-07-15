Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 5,147 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $909,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Enbridge by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,047,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621,425 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,718,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Enbridge by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.679 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.69%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

