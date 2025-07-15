Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 30,388 Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:PAAS opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

