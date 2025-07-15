Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 56,817 Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,817 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 188.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE KGC opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. Kinross Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 21.74%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

