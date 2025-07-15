Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Prothena alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Prothena by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prothena by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Prothena by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Trading Up 0.5%

PRTA opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $346.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.01. Prothena Corporation plc has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $25.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 5500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prothena Corporation plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Prothena from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prothena

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.