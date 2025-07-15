Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $74,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,059,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,002,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,651 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,286,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.06. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

