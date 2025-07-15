Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Linde by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Linde by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Linde by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 55,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $468.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.77 and its 200 day moving average is $453.36. The company has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.80.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

