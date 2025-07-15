Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:CPK opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.37 and a 52 week high of $136.73.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.45 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

