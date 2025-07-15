Alps Advisors Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $160.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average of $171.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

Read Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.