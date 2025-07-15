Alps Advisors Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 276,534 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 261,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,611,905 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,649.25. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,366 shares of company stock worth $568,490. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

NYSE:ETD opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $755.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

