Alps Advisors Inc. Has $521,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

