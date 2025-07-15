Alps Advisors Inc. Has $539,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

