Alps Advisors Inc. Has $560,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of OneMain by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMF opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.95%.

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,880,420. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 323,925 shares in the company, valued at $17,025,498. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,082,190. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

