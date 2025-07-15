Alps Advisors Inc. Has $631,000 Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 117.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $310,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,322,958.74. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $498,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,506.24. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,451. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $305.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.31. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

