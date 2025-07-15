Alps Advisors Inc. Has $675,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,521,000 after purchasing an additional 538,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,317,000 after purchasing an additional 327,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $181.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.06. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at $376,667,570.10. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

