Alps Advisors Inc. Has $774,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,867,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,604,000 after buying an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,959,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,859,000 after buying an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,827,000 after buying an additional 403,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,310,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,053,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $160.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.32 and its 200 day moving average is $127.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,989.40. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $528,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,856. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

