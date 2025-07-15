Alps Advisors Inc. Has $789,000 Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ATMU opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 94.85% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

