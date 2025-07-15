Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 697.7% in the first quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

DUK stock opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

