Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $779,000 in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFPM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 0.1%

TFPM opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 787.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.20.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $82.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 733.33%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.