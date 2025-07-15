Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Myers Industries worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MYE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 586.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYE shares. KeyCorp raised Myers Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $568.77 million, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.80 million. Research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 192.86%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

