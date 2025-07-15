Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Replimune Group worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REPL. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, CAO Andrew Schwendenman sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $26,460.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,686.20. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $64,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 146,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,279.98. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,907 shares of company stock worth $603,655 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ REPL opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $869.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.