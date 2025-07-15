Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 82,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 179,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

