Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 168,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,448.28. The trade was a 94.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

