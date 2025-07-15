Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,396 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,261,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

