Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,441 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:FTI opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on TechnipFMC

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.