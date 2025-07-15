Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,478 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,050,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,212,000. Sanofi bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 20,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $493,202.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,025.05. This represents a 80.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ANAB opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $791.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of -0.27.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.02. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 282.47% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

