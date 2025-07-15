Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 101,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Research by 2,250.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick E. Beans bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $33,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $475,690.77. This trade represents a 7.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. National Research Corporation has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $27.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $350.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 71.33% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

