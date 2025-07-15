Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 20,126 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,126 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

