Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 27,024 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,024 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Nuvation Bio worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 103,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,151,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUVB. Wall Street Zen lowered Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

In other news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. This trade represents a 62.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

NUVB opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $732.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 5,534.21%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

