Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 5,584 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,015.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,941 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,011,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 519,000 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 841,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 112,140 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $173,786.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,969.01. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $979.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.30. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

