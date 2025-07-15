Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.75. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.35 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

