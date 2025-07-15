Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Xencor by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 23.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 348.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. William Blair began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Xencor stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $629.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 181.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen Feigal sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,867.26. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Valente sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $50,914.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,334.07. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,810 shares of company stock valued at $154,123. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

