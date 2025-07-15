American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,400 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

