ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in ANSYS by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $385.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

