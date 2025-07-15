Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,988 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.96 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 71,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $6,192,772.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,348,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,082,566.03. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $232,476.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,425.12. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,274 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

