Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,142,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 436,614 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 5,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META stock opened at $720.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $677.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,263 shares of company stock valued at $104,638,750. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.38.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

