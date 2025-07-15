Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 591.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 349,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 299,283 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,032.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,817 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $4,740,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

