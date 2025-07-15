Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,632. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,445 shares of company stock worth $5,669,742 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

