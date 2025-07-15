Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 161,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,701,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial set a $131.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.39.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.05. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.32%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

